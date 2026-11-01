Mann, jailed minister Arora among 40 MLAs renominated by AAP in first list

Mann announced the list in Delhi following a meeting of the party's political affairs committee (PAC), which was chaired by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

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The list also includes jailed Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May in connection with an alleged GST fraud-linked money laundering case. No other minister has been named. Party sources said the candidature of the remaining ministers would be announced in subsequent lists.

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Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been fielded from Kotkapura. Four sitting women MLAs have also been renominated from their respective constituencies: two-time MLA Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Santosh Kataria from Balachaur and Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga.

Flanked by PAC member Harpal Singh Cheema, Mann congratulated the candidates and said he was confident they would emerge victorious. He also said AAP was planning to field new faces.

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“This will be seen in the next list, which will be released soon. We have announced candidates early to give them ample time to seek a mandate from voters on the basis of our government’s performance in the education, health, irrigation and rural development sectors, as well as the benefits extended to women and domestic power consumers,” he said.

Sources said most of the names were finalised during a meeting on Friday between Mann, Kejriwal and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and Cheema joined the meeting through video-conferencing. The names finalised at Friday’s meeting were approved by the PAC today.

Among those renominated are Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khem Karan, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur and Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya.

Jasvir Singh Raja Gill has been fielded from Urmar, Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa from Hoshiarpur, Ishank Kumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Dinesh Chadha from Ropar, Kulwant Singh from Mohali, Lakhbir Singh Rai from Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurinder Singh Garry Waring from Amloh.

Jagtar Singh Diyalpura has been fielded from Samrala, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal from Ludhiana East, Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar, Ashok Prashar Pappi from Ludhiana Central, Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North, Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal, Manjit Singh Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand from Bagha Purana and Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos from Dharamkot.

Other sitting MLAs renominated are Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy from Jalalabad, Narinderpal Singh Sawna from Fazilka, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Muktsar, Amolak Singh from Jaitu, Gurpreet Singh Banawali from Sardulgarh, Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur, Kulwant Singh Pandori from Mehal Kalan, Jaswant Singh GajjanMajra from Amargarh and Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala.