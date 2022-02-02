Bhagwant Mann kicks off Dhuri campaign

Tribune News Service

Dhuri, February 1

A day after local Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy started door-to-door meetings in Dhuri Assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM face Bhagwant Mann also started meetings in villages on Tuesday. Amid applause, Mann with his satirical skills targeted his opponents over a host of issues, especially corruption and failures in providing jobs.

“When Congress and SAD leaders come to your villages, security guards climb your rooftops as if they are in Pakistan. But I have never used such security. Even after becoming a Member of Parliament, I am still amid you without any special security, as I know you love me,” said Mann.

Mann visited various villages, including Bhalwan, Palasaur, Bhojowali, Bhadalwad, Bhullerheri, Kaulseri, Samundgarh and others, and sought votes to make Punjab prosperous. “All successive governments have failed to take effective steps for the development of Punjab. Farm suicides are rising; youngsters are without jobs; and there are no doctors and teachers, but leaders of the Congress and SAD claim to have made Punjab prosperous,” said Mann.

From Dhuri, the SAD-BSP has fielded Parkash Chand Garg, while Randeep Singh Deol is BJP candidate.

His opponents have also started targeting him and alleging that he has done nothing even after winning twice from Sangrur as MP. “I have been challenging Mann for an open debate as he has done nothing for the constituency,” said Goldy. —

