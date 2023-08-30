Bhagwant Mann kicks off Punjab games, promises jobs to hockey players

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 29

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” edition 2, a state-level event, this evening and disbursed over Rs 5.94 crore to 1,807 sportspersons from Punjab, who had won awards at state, national and international levels since 2017 to 2022. The money was transferred into their accounts.

CM Bhagwant Mann with girl participants during the event.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Mann announced that international hockey players, who were promised to be given jobs in 2021 but not honoured by the then government, would be given suitable jobs. The decision would be taken in “two or three days”.

He alleged that the hockey players were not honoured on the pretext that there was shortage of money, actually, the intention was not good.

A tug of war in progress during the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2 in Bathinda on Tuesday. Photo: Pawan Sharma

Also, he announced that Rs 8 lakh would be given in advance to each of the 50 sportspersons, who had been selected for participation in the Asian Games. This was only to help the players to prepare themselves for the games.

The inauguration ceremony, held in the packed Shaheed Bhagat Singh Multipurpose Stadium, was marked by a cultural show. The hallmark of the show was the rendition of Punjabi songs by singers. The show included ancient martial arts, including gatka, by children.

Mann said as a general principle, jobs would be given to candidates on merit. Earlier, there used to nepotism.

Addressing children in the stadium, he said he was their “chacha”(uncle). “Consider me you uncle or brother, whatever,” Mann said, assuring them that there would be no nepotism in providing jobs.

