Bhagwant Mann launches digital outreach

Amritsar, February 10
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate and state president Bhagwant Mann today launched a digital door-to-door campaign from Amritsar today.
In addition, a song sung by playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, “Punjab da putt jitauna hai”, was also released on the occasion. In the song, Mann could be seen meeting people, listening to their problems, embracing children and elder ones.
Addressing media, Mann said under the digital campaign, people can give a missed call on 9882798827 or ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab which will be answered by AAP national convener Kejriwal and his team.
After giving a missed call, a message from the AAP will be sent on people’s mobiles. With a click, Kejriwal and Mann will digitally ‘knock on their door’ to know their questions. People can ask them questions on Punjab’s 11 important topics, including electricity, women’s safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking and unemployment. Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up with the corrupt politics of traditional parties; hence they want a change now. — TNS
Kejriwal’s family in dhuri today
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and daughter Harshita will visit Dhuri to campaign in favour of Bhagwant Mann on Friday. Kejriwal and Mann’s family will directly have an interaction with women concerning their issues in a programme ‘Lekha mawan dhiyan da’
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...