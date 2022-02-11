Bhagwant Mann launches digital outreach

Amritsar, February 10

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate and state president Bhagwant Mann today launched a digital door-to-door campaign from Amritsar today.

In addition, a song sung by playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, “Punjab da putt jitauna hai”, was also released on the occasion. In the song, Mann could be seen meeting people, listening to their problems, embracing children and elder ones.

Addressing media, Mann said under the digital campaign, people can give a missed call on 9882798827 or ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab which will be answered by AAP national convener Kejriwal and his team.

After giving a missed call, a message from the AAP will be sent on people’s mobiles. With a click, Kejriwal and Mann will digitally ‘knock on their door’ to know their questions. People can ask them questions on Punjab’s 11 important topics, including electricity, women’s safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking and unemployment. Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up with the corrupt politics of traditional parties; hence they want a change now. — TNS

Kejriwal’s family in dhuri today

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and daughter Harshita will visit Dhuri to campaign in favour of Bhagwant Mann on Friday. Kejriwal and Mann’s family will directly have an interaction with women concerning their issues in a programme ‘Lekha mawan dhiyan da’

