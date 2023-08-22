Mann launches 'Mera Bill' app

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday launched ‘Mera Bill’ app under the ‘Bill Liyao Inaam Pao’ scheme (bring a bill and get reward) to bolster revenue collection in the state.

During the launch of the app here, the Chief Minister said the scheme was aimed at enhancing compliance under GST and thereby increasing the revenue of the state.

The scheme is targeted at motivating consumers to obtain bills from dealers for their purchases made within the state, forcing dealers to issue bills for sales.

#Bhagwant Mann