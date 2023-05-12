Mann launches ‘people-friendly’ drive at Dhuri

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 11

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today launched people-friendly initiative ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ from the Dhuri Assembly segment.

Mann said this step would further revolutionise the governance system by ensuring delivery of services at the doorsteps of people. “This is a path breaking initiative aimed at making the bureaucracy directly accountable to the people,” said the CM, pointing out that this move would ensure optimal usage of human resources and timely implementation of the welfare programmes.

The CM said, “We have made all arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season. The government is taking steps for optimum utilisation of canal water.”