Mann lays foundation stone for Rs 47.38-crore water treatment plant in Dhuri

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a 14 Million litres per day (MLD)-capacity water treatment plant at Bardwal village in Dhuri, a project being developed at a cost of Rs 47.38 crore. The plant will treat canal water to make it fit for drinking and is expected to benefit around 85,000 residents of Dhuri.

The Chief Minister said the canal-water-based project would strengthen the city’s water supply system while reducing dependence on groundwater. He said the initiative was part of the state government’s efforts to conserve groundwater and promote the judicious use of canal water.

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“Today, we have given the people of Dhuri a major gift in the form of a 14 MLD-capacity water treatment plant built at a cost of more than Rs 47 crore. Now, canal water will be treated to make it completely potable and clean drinking water will be provided to the residents of the city and surrounding areas,” Mann said in a post on X.

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Addressing the gathering, he said, “The aim of this project is to further strengthen the water supply system in Dhuri city. A canal-water-based water supply project is being implemented at a total cost of Rs 47.38 crore, under which a 14 MLD Water Treatment Plant will be established.”

He said the treated canal water would provide a “clean, safe and quality drinking water” supply to residents and help meet the city’s present and future requirements.

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Mann said groundwater depletion remained a serious concern and highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce the state’s dependence on groundwater. According to him, the share of canal water used for agriculture had increased from 22 per cent to 88 per cent during the past four years, with around 14,000 km of pipelines laid across the state.

He said the increased availability of canal water had also helped improve agricultural productivity, with paddy yields rising by up to four quintals per acre in areas where canal water availability had improved.

“Groundwater is one of our greatest natural assets, but its continuously declining level is a matter of serious concern for all of us. The state government has taken historic steps to reduce dependence on groundwater and make maximum and judicious use of canal water,” Mann said.

“Clean drinking water is not a luxury for any citizen; it is a basic necessity and right of everyone. Contaminated or polluted water is the root cause of many serious diseases,” he added.

Mann said the project would particularly benefit women and children by improving access to safe drinking water and reducing the risk of water-borne diseases.

He said the government was committed to completing projects within a time-bound framework. “We do not merely make announcements on paper. We believe in completing projects on the ground in a time-bound manner. This Rs 47.38-crore project is a testimony to that commitment and sincere intent,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the start of the process for registering land falling within the Lal Dora, saying it would enable residents to obtain permanent ownership rights over their homes.

“I have a special attachment to Dhuri city. The love and trust that the people of this region have given me is a debt that I will repay by bringing bigger and more transformative development projects to the area,” Mann said.

He added that the state government would continue to strengthen Dhuri’s basic infrastructure and improve facilities for its residents, keeping the city’s future needs in mind.