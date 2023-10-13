Mann must let go of Home Minister portfolio: SAD

Chandigarh, October 12
SAD president Sukhbir Badal today said CM Bhagwant Mann was responsible for the astronomical rise in drug abuse and demanded his immediate resignation as Home Minister for failing to control it.
He said, “The High Court’s observations for non-appearance of witnesses in drug cases suggest that AAP ministers and MLAs are patronising drug traffickers and stopping enforcement agencies from acting against them.” He said it was a sorry state of affairs if the DGP stood helpless in front of the HC and had no clear answer as to why police witnesses in NDPS cases were not appearing in the court to give their statements.
