SYL meet today: Bhagwant Mann must present Punjab’s case with legal arguments, says Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, January 3

Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to robustly defend Punjab’s rights on river waters in the meeting scheduled for January 4.

Bajwa said, “Instead of making absurd statements, Mann should put forward Punjab’s case on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal with strong legal arguments.”

“In the previous meeting that took place on October 14, 2022, between CM Mann and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, he had said Punjab did not have a single drop of water to share. It was a very feeble argument... With this statement, does he mean that Punjab should share water if it had surplus water?”, he added.

The Congress said that Mann should establish a legal right of the state on river waters as per the riparian laws. Mann should use this opportunity to rectify the previous mistakes and firmly present the case, he said.

“The AAP government remained ineffective in safeguarding the interests of Punjab, including SYL and Chandigarh, at the national level on various occasions. Mann has yet to delete his July 9 tweet in which he demanded a piece of land in Chandigarh from the Centre for a separate Punjab Vidhan Sabha. This means that Mann still owns his statement in that tweet, which actually weakens the Punjab case on Chandigarh as well”, Bajwa added.

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against attending the meeting called by the Centre over giving Punjab’s river waters to Haryana.

“As leader of the party that has led historic morchas to protect Punjab’s lifeline, I warn you not to enter into any negotiations aimed at giving our river waters to any state in violation of the nationally and internationally accepted riparian principle.”

“Any meeting convened to discuss the sharing of Punjab’s river waters is in itself a gross violation of the riparian principle and the CM must refuse to take part in it. If he does that, SAD will back him on this issue. His participation in any such meeting would in itself amount to abandoning Punjab’s just and constitutionally valid position on its river waters. Participation will completely destroy Punjab’s case and compromise its total and inalienable right over river waters,” said Sukhbir and took a serious view of the statement emerging from the CMO saying that Punjab was ready to assess the availability of water and give it to other states if available. — TNS

