DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Mann ordered seizure of Daljit’s body: Harsimrat

Mann ordered seizure of Daljit’s body: Harsimrat

article_Author
Archit Watts
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal addresses 'Maavan Dheeyan Lalkar' rally at Talwandi Sabo.
Advertisement

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday alleged that the police seized the body of Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa, who had died due to alleged drug overdose, on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing a ‘Maavan-Dheeyan Lalkar’ rally at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, Harsimrat said, “The Mansa SSP, who had refused to take action against those complicit in the murder of anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota, stooped further low by seizing the body of Daljit Singh.”

Advertisement

She urged women to document drug trafficking in their villages and identify drug peddlers, police officials allegedly complicit in the trade and Aam Aadmi Party leaders shielding them.

Advertisement

The Akali leader also criticised the Chief Minister for allegedly refusing to meet Jhota’s family, which has been demanding justice.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts