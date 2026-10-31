Mann ordered seizure of Daljit’s body: Harsimrat

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday alleged that the police seized the body of Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa, who had died due to alleged drug overdose, on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing a ‘Maavan-Dheeyan Lalkar’ rally at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, Harsimrat said, “The Mansa SSP, who had refused to take action against those complicit in the murder of anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota, stooped further low by seizing the body of Daljit Singh.”

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She urged women to document drug trafficking in their villages and identify drug peddlers, police officials allegedly complicit in the trade and Aam Aadmi Party leaders shielding them.

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The Akali leader also criticised the Chief Minister for allegedly refusing to meet Jhota’s family, which has been demanding justice.