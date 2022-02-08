Campaign Trail: Dhuri

Bhagwant Mann outsider, voters won't be fooled: Congress MLA Goldy

Dalvir Singh Goldy challenges AAP CM candidate to open debate on development

Bhagwant Mann outsider, voters won't be fooled: Congress MLA Goldy

Dalvir Singh Goldy campaigns in Dhuri on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Dhuri, February 7

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raising the stakes in Dhuri by fielding CM face and MP Bhagwant Mann, local Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy has been keeping his cool and countering Mann and other candidates on all points being raised against him.

Prove seriousness, resign as MP

If Mann wants to serve my area, he should first prove his seriousness by resigning as the MP. However, he won’t do so as he knows that he will face defeat in Dhuri because voters have seen through his false claims. — Dalvir Singh Goldy, Congress MLA

“Even after winning the parliamentary polls twice, Mann has done nothing for Sangrur and now he has come to fool Dhuri voters,” says Goldy, addressing Balian villagers.

Since he has been active in the area even before being elected as the MLA, Goldy has a direct connect with the elderly, youngsters and other voters of his constituency. He knows most of his voters by name and even their family history.

“I feel great when you call me Goldy and not Dalvir because I am your son and brother. You all are my family and that is why I approach you bare feet. But what can you expect from Mann, who does not even alight from his vehicle. Next time when he comes to our village, ask him whether he has given grant to any school or hospital and also take the details because a majority of his claims are false as he has done nothing for this constituency,” he adds.

On Monday, while visiting various villages, including Kumbhadwal, Dhandiwal, Rangiya, Sultanpur, Alaal, Mullowal and Rajomajra. In each village, Goldy challenges the AAP candidate to an open debate on development.

“If Mann has the guts, he should sit with me for an open debate. I challenge him to pick a time and place of his choice and come prepared with the details of the development that he has carried out in the area. I will share mine. Why is Mann not responding to my challenge?” the Congress MLA asks.

There are a total of 74 villages with Dhuri city being the only urban area in the constituency. Farmers’ issues and lack of development are the main electoral agendas in this rural constituency. There are a total of 1,64,322 voters here of which 86,593 are male, 77,721 female and the remaining eight are third gender.

Apart from sharing the details of development works, including the upgrade of schools and construction of sports grounds among others, Goldy also stresses on raising a chorus of ‘Dhuri da putt’ (son of Dhuri) versus outsiders.

“Mann is from Satauj village of the Dirba constituency, SAD-BSP candidate Parkash Chand Garg belongs to Bhawanigarh while BJP’s Randeep Singh Deol to the Sangrur segment. I am the only one who belongs to

Punnawal village and is residing in Dhuri along with my family. Beware of outsiders, who will never come to you again after the elections,” Goldy concludes.

