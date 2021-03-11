Bhagwant Mann promises MSP on moong

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today asked farmers to go in for moong cultivation, promising the state government would purchase the crop at the minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers fetched Rs 7K a quintal last year Last year, farmers grew moong on 50,000 acres and the crop had a yield of 80-85 quintal per hectare. They managed to earn Rs 7,000 per quintal of moong. Another 27,000 acres is expected to be brought under cultivation till May 15

The MSP of moong, as announced by the Government of India last year, is Rs 7,275 a quintal. Farmers have been urged to sow the moong crop now, so that the crop is ready and harvested in the first week of July.

“Moong is ready for harvest in 55 days. In the first week of July, farmers who opt for moong cultivation now, can go in for cultivation of late-growing paddy variety PR 126 or basmati,” said the Chief Minister in a video message, adding “this is the first time that a government has declared to buy moong at MSP”.

Mann further said his government was willing to give remunerative price for Basmati varieties to ensure market price stabilisation. Last year, the state government managed to convince farmers to grow moong on 50,000 acres and the crop had a yield of 80-85 quintal per hectare. These farmers managed to earn Rs 7,000 a quintal of moong. This year, moong has already been sown on 50,000 acres and another 27,000 acres is expected to be brought under cultivation till May 15. With the promise of buying the crop at the MSP, the government will be giving a major push to its cultivation.

By growing late sown varieties of paddy, farmers will opt for sustainable agriculture practice as these varieties require 15-20 per cent less watering of fields. Interestingly, this time, farmers are opting in a big way for the PR 126 variety of seed. About 2,600 quintal of this variety grown by PAU, Ludhiana, this year, went off the shelves very quickly.

Though priced at Rs 65 a kg, these are reportedly now selling through private traders at Rs 140 a kg. Today’s announcement is the second major initiative announced by the government for making changes in agriculture during the upcoming kharif season.

Last week, CM Bhagwant Mann announced to give Rs 1,500 per acre as subsidy to those going in for direct seeding of rice.