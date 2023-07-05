Mann questions need for UCC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, interacting with mediapersons here today, on the sidelines of a function to flag off a fleet of 16 hi-tech vehicles and 56 motorcycles to strengthen the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, said his government had adopted a zero tolerance policy against illegal travel agents.

Citing the case of students stuck in Canada, he said the government was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.

Mann raised questions on the need for having a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the BJP pulled up such tactics close to polls. “Our country is like a bouquet of flowers. Will you like a bouquet having same colour of flowers,” he said, adding that the BJP should talk to all stakeholders and build a consensus on the UCC before deciding on its implementation.