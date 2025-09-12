DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Mann repeated what Channi did, CM could have joined PM Modi virtually during Punjab flood visit: Bittu

Mann repeated what Channi did, CM could have joined PM Modi virtually during Punjab flood visit: Bittu

Why all DCs accounts empty in Punjab, Jakhar accuses AAP of wasting Rs 12,000 cr on luxuries, helicopter rides
article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:41 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar on Friday urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek a revision of the state's relief fund allocation.

Advertisement

Jakhar, however, emphasised that before requesting time with the PM, the CM must first reconcile the Rs 12,000 crore State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) figure with Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu also criticised the AAP-led Punjab government, alleging that it had squandered Rs 12,000 crore on helicopter rides and personal luxuries instead of prioritising public welfare.

Advertisement

Bittu noted that while the CM had asked for Rs 1,858 crore during a presentation to the Centre, the remainder of the demand included departmental allocations, such as Rs 4 crore for the Forest Department.

He further claimed that all Deputy Commissioners’ accounts have been emptied by the current state government and questioned the absence of senior ministers Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Punjab.

Advertisement

“The Chief Minister could have joined the Prime Minister virtually if not in person,” said Bittu, also alleging that the Punjab government did not allow the Army and BSF to make their planned presentations during the PM’s visit.

He compared this approach to that of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, accusing the current regime of repeating past mistakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts