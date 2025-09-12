BJP state president Sunil Jakhar on Friday urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek a revision of the state's relief fund allocation.

Jakhar, however, emphasised that before requesting time with the PM, the CM must first reconcile the Rs 12,000 crore State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) figure with Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu also criticised the AAP-led Punjab government, alleging that it had squandered Rs 12,000 crore on helicopter rides and personal luxuries instead of prioritising public welfare.

Bittu noted that while the CM had asked for Rs 1,858 crore during a presentation to the Centre, the remainder of the demand included departmental allocations, such as Rs 4 crore for the Forest Department.

He further claimed that all Deputy Commissioners’ accounts have been emptied by the current state government and questioned the absence of senior ministers Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Punjab.

“The Chief Minister could have joined the Prime Minister virtually if not in person,” said Bittu, also alleging that the Punjab government did not allow the Army and BSF to make their planned presentations during the PM’s visit.

He compared this approach to that of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, accusing the current regime of repeating past mistakes.