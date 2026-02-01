Mann reviews preparations for investors’ Mohali meet

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit to be held from March 13 to 15 in Mohali.

Addressing officials, Mann said, “The summit will act as a catalyst to further give a major push to the industrial development in the state, which has already emerged as a favourite investment destination across the globe.”

The CM added that the historic summit would offer a healthy platform to transform the destiny of the state by giving a boost to the industrial development.

Emphasising the need for collective deliberation, the Chief Minister said, “A consensus will be evolved to further chalk out a pro-industry action plan for the overall industrial development in the state after marathon discussions with international industrial giants.”