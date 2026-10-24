Mann rues inability to attend World Punjabi Conference in Lahore

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday expressed regret over his inability to attend the World Punjabi Conference scheduled to be held in Lahore from November 27 to 29, saying he had received an invitation from the organisers but was unsure whether the Centre would grant him permission to visit Pakistan.

Mann shared the details during his address in the Vidhan Sabha while speaking on what he described as discrimination against Punjab by the Centre.

Advertisement

He said the organisers, particularly Baba Nazmi, had invited him to the conference and assured him of their hospitality. Mann said he had told the hosts that if the Centre did not allow him to visit a country like France, securing permission to travel to Pakistan would be even more difficult.

Advertisement

Referring to the shared cultural heritage of the two Punjabs, the CM said the people on both sides of the border had a common land and agricultural heritage.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan intervened, saying that if Mann received permission to visit Pakistan, he should take the Speaker and all MLAs along with him.

Advertisement

Responding to the suggestion, Mann said he wanted all members of the House, including the Opposition party MLAs, along with the Speaker, to visit Kartarpur Sahib to pay obeisance. He added that if the Kartarpur Corridor was opened, they could travel together.

The Punjabi Prachar Organisation, in collaboration with Punjabi Lehar and Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture, is organising the international conference in Lahore from November 27 to 29. Participants from nine countries are expected to attend the event.