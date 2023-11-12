Mann sets ball rolling for hiring of 1,450 more cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave a nod to start recruitment process to induct 1,450 more cops in the state.

Giving the details, the Chief Minister said youth will act as a catalyst for realising the dream of ‘Rangla Punjab’ for which doors of government recruitment are being opened. He said out of the 1,450 police personnel, 50 will be recruited on the posts of inspector, 150 sub inspector, 500 assistant sub inspector and 750 head constable.

Over 37K youth given employment The motive is to make youth an equal partner in the growth of the state. The government has so far given jobs to 37,683 youth. —Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

Mann said the motive is to make youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state. Mann claimed that the state government has so far handed over government jobs to 37,683 youths in Punjab. The government has completed this recruitment drive merely in 18 months whereas the previous state governments ignored this during their entire tenure. The drive will continue in the future and more youth will be recruited to jobs, the CM added.

Mann said the recruitment of 1,450 cops in the police will further streamline the functioning of the force at the district level. This initiative will help in tackling the anti-social elements besides maintaining law and order in the state.

