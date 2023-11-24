Bhagwant Mann to meet Punjab ministers, MLAs today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of his Cabinet colleagues and party MLAs on Friday afternoon, days ahead of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The meeting is to be held at the residence of the Chief Minister. All party MLAs and ministers are reportedly to be “tutored” on the nuances of conducting themselves in the Assembly. Other than this, party programmes and government policies will also be discussed with them. The two-day session begins on November 28.

Sources in the government say that since the ruling party MLAs often tend to take on their own government during Question Hour and Zero Hour, with Opposition parties often walking out, these MLAs are reportedly to be tutored on how to ask questions so that it does not appear that they are taking on their own government.

With the elections to urban and rural local bodies round the corner, the CM also wants to get a feedback on the mood of the people from his MLAs.

