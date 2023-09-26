Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

Patiala, September 26
Manoj Tripathi, Chief Engineer, Monitoring, of under construction hydroelectric projects (HEPs) in central electricity authority has been appointed BBMB chairman for a period of three years.
Till now, Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, Satjuj Jal Vidhyut Nigam Ltd., was handling the job of BBMB chairman as additional duty. Earlier, BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastva retired on July 1.
It may be mentioned that All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has been urging the posting of regular chairman and members of the board.
There has been no regular Member Power and Member Irrigation for the last more than two years. These posts should also be filled from the Punjab and Haryana in a time-bound manner.
