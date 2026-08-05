Manpreet Ayali slams social media posts as 'IT cell propaganda' against Amritpal Singh

Hours after key complainant Varinder Singh Mavi of Salempur village escaped unhurt in a shooting incident in Ropar, Waris Punjab De leader and SAD MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali slammed social media posts linking the incident to Amritpal Singh.

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Mavi had lodged a complaint against Amritpal Singh in the Ajnala case and is a witness in proceedings linked to the Khadoor Sahib MP.

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Ayali alleged that the social media posts were part of an IT cell campaign aimed at spreading negative propaganda against Amritpal Singh, who is also the chief of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

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Ayali said the Ropar SSP had already clarified that the firing incident was purely the result of road rage.

"The fear-mongering is being done by the IT cells of opposition parties, which are trying to give the incident a political colour in the wake of elections. Rumour-mongering on social media is not new; it is being deliberately done to instil fear among people.

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"However, people of Punjab understand why Amritpal is being targeted. We are unfazed by the baseless allegations and will continue to protest peacefully for the release of Amritpal Singh," Ayali said.

Earlier, the Chandigarh Police had booked Dakha MLA and Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali and 14 others after supporters of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh clashed with the police.

The incident occurred after the police stopped them from marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on July 29 while demanding the release of Sikh prisoners and Amritpal Singh.

Among those booked was former SAD MLA from Ghanaur Ajaib Singh Mukhmailpur, who passed away in January 2025. The faux pas came to light after office-bearers objected to the FIR, in which Ajaib's name was mistakenly written as "Ajeeb Singh".