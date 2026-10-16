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Home / Punjab / Manpreet Badal meets Modi with family, invites PM to daughter's wedding

Manpreet Badal meets Modi with family, invites PM to daughter's wedding

The wedding events begin on October 28 with a dinner and reception in Chandigarh

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:56 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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With Punjab political and election scene heating up these days, everything around the state, from a strategy meeting to a call on, assumes significance.

So when BJP National vice president and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family this week, the political circles in Delhi were agog with speculation as to the motive of the call on.

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It has now emerged that Badal has gone to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to invite the Prime Minister for the upcoming wedding of his daughter Rhea Badal with Congress veteran Karan Singh's grandson RK Martand Singh.

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Martand is the son of Vikramaditya Singh and the wedding will bring together two prominent political families of the country.

Manpreet with wife, son and Rhea Badal called on the PM. The wedding events begin on October 28 with a dinner and reception in Chandigarh. Anand Karaj will take place on November 4 in Delhi.

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