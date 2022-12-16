Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala Central Jail

Patiala, December 16
Former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday met cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu at Patiala Central Jail. The meeting came only a week after former PCC president Shamsher Singh Dullo met Sidhu on December 9.
Importantly, the meetings have come while Sidhu is said to be in touch with the party high command. He had "received" a letter from AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who reportedly offered him a "crucial" responsibility upon his release.
