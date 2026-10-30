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Home / Punjab / Mansa: 4-day remand for 2 protesters

Mansa: 4-day remand for 2 protesters

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Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:29 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The order was passed by Commission president Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana on a complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jagadhri, who had booked a car with an authorised dealer on February 8, 2022, by depositing Rs 21,000. Representative image: iStock
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Gangster-turned-politician Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana and Mohanjit Singh Sheron were remanded in four-day police custody by a Mansa court, nearly 48 hours after being detained during a protest over Daljit Singh’s alleged drug overdose death.

They were detained on Tuesday along with other protesters while taking Daljit’s body from his native village to Mansa. They were formally arrested on Wednesday and produced before the court through video conferencing.

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Their counsel, Harpal Singh Khara, said a petition had been filed challenging Lakha’s arrest. The court also ordered daily medical examinations and allowed their lawyers to meet them through video conferencing daily.

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Punjab Students Union leader Arwinder Kaur Azad, released on Wednesday, alleged that police assaulted protesters and shifted them between police stations.

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