Mansa cops bring gangster on production warrant

Mansa, August 27

There is a risk of the gang war between Bambiha and Lawrence groups intensifying after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Bambiha gang has announced revenge for Moosewala's murder and has issued a death threat to Lawrence, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and singer Mankirat Aulakh.

After this development, gangster Sukhpreet Buddha has been taken from Bathinda jail on production warrant by the Mansa police.

Buddha, a native of Kussa village of Moga district, had been acting as a self-styled head of Davinder Bambiha gang after the encounter of the latter in 2016.

However, the police have brought him in a case of threatening to kill jail officials. The police are trying their best to get Sukhpreet Budha tell his plan against the Lawrence gang to prevent a possible gang war.

Recently, central intelligence agencies had sent a secret information to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, which stated that the Bambiha gang was conspiring to kill Lawrence, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Mankirat Aulakh.

