Mansa cops get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 31

The Delhi court today granted one-day transit remand of gangster Deepak Tinu to the Mansa police. Tinu, an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, had escaped from the Mansa police custody on October 1. Later, the Delhi Police had arrested him from Ajmer on October 19.

Police sources said three days ago, the Mansa police had applied for transit remand of Tinu in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. However, the Delhi Police got his three-day remand and the Mansa police returned empty-handed. With the police remand ending today, the Mansa police has gone to Delhi again.

After undergoing medical examination at the Civil Hospital here, he is likely to be produced in a local court.

On October 1, Tinu had escaped from the police custody when Mansa CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh took him in his Brezza car alone. Later, Pritpal Singh was dismissed and arrested for connivance in escape of Tinu from police custody.