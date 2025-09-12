DT
Home / Punjab / Mansa court directs personal appearance of accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Mansa court directs personal appearance of accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Balkaur Singh said that his eyesight is weak, and he cannot see the accused clearly on the screen, so he wants to see his son’s killers with his own eyes
Sukhmeet Bhasin
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:42 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
During the hearing of the famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case in the Mansa court on Friday, his father, Balkaur Singh, became emotional. He appealed to the court that all the accused should be produced in person at the next hearing instead of through video conferencing. Notably, the accused were presented via video link during the hearing. Balkaur Singh said that his eyesight is weak, and he cannot see the accused clearly on the screen, so he wants to see his son’s killers with his own eyes. This appeal created an emotional moment in the court and among those present.

The court took this request seriously and directed the jail authorities to produce all the accused personally in court on the next hearing scheduled for September 26. It’s worth mentioning that Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa district. The responsibility for this murder was claimed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar’s gang. Over 30 accused are involved in the case, and the trial is ongoing in the Mansa court.

For the past three years, Sidhu Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, has been making continuous rounds of the courts. He has always said that he will only find peace after getting justice for his son’s killers. The court’s recent order now gives him a new ray of hope that the process of justice will be more transparent and that he will be able to directly confront the accused.

