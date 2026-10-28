Mansa erupts again as farmer dies of ‘drug overdose’, cops seize body

Mansa witnessed fresh tension on Tuesday after a 35-year-old marginal farmer was found dead under mysterious circumstances, triggering protests by his family and supporters of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in the Sardulgarh Assembly segment, was found dead on the Ramanandi village road on Tuesday morning. His family alleged that he died of a chitta overdose and demanded action against those supplying drugs.

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The family initially blocked the Mansa-Sirsa road in the village by placing the body on a carriageway before setting out for Mansa with the corpse. The procession was accompanied by a large number of supporters, including Nihangs and Jhota’s father Bhim Singh.

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The police stopped the cavalcade at Ramdittewala Chowk in Mansa, where trucks had been positioned to block the route. The confrontation led to a scuffle and the detention of several protesters, including women and gangster-turned-politician Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana.

The police later took custody of the body and shifted it to AIIMS, Bathinda. DIG (Bathinda Range) Harjeet Singh and Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary were present at the spot.

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Bhim Singh alleged that drugs remained easily available despite the crackdown. He claimed that chitta was now being sold at higher prices and even alleged doorstep delivery near the SSP’s residence.

The latest incident comes amid continued unrest over Jhota’s murder. A protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence at Tinkoni has been underway for the past 14 days.

Later, the action committee formed to seek justice for Jhota condemned the police action, terming it a violation of human rights. The committee appealed to the authorities not to cremate Daljit’s body and questioned the administration’s efforts to curb drug abuse.

Meanwhile, SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said preliminary investigations pointed towards murder rather than a drug overdose. “Four people travelling in a white Swift car dumped the body by the roadside and fled. Three persons, including the suspected main accused, have been detained. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination,” he said.

The SSP alleged that misinformation had been spread about the cause of death and that some elements had attempted to disturb law and order.

“We contained the situation and maintained peace. Peaceful protest is the public’s right, but strict action will be taken against anyone violating the law,” he said, adding that detainees had been shifted to different locations to prevent further unrest.

Chaudhary said the body had been moved out of Mansa and that cremation would be conducted only by the family. He also announced an inquiry into allegations that a DSP had misbehaved with mediapersons.

The SSP further said a case of attempt to murder would be registered against those accused of attacking police personnel during the confrontation. “Lakha Sidhana is among those detained for attempting to disrupt law and order,” he added.

Earlier, Paramjit Kaur, the deceased’s wife, said Daljit had struggled with drug addiction for years but had quit around three weeks ago.

“He left home on his motorcycle in the morning and was answering my calls till around 9.55 am. Later, some people arrived in a car and dumped his body. His motorcycle is still missing. We want action against those who supplied him chitta,” she said.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal condemned the police action. “They only wanted to take the body to the dharna site, express their anger and seek action against drug peddlers. The state police are waging a war not on drugs, but on grieving families. This heartless regime has crossed all limits,” he said.

Earlier in the day, one lane of the Barnala-Sirsa Road near the Tinkoni protest site was reopened to traffic in Mansa, providing partial relief to commuters and traders affected by the ongoing blockade. The move followed a request from local traders, who said their businesses were suffering during the festive season. Loudspeakers at the protest site outside the Civil Hospital were also switched off. Meanwhile, tension gripped Mansa town once again. The town had observed a complete shutdown on October 13, 14 and 15 and had also skipped Dussehra celebrations.

Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, which was streamed live on Facebook, triggered widespread protests.

The deadlock over Jhota’s cremation continues, with his family demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP. His body remains in the mortuary of the local Civil Hospital, with the post-mortem examination pending. Four people, including the main accused Ashwani, a chemist, have been arrested in the case and are currently in the custody of the CBI.