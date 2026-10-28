Tension continued to grip Mansa on Wednesday, a day after the police forcibly took custody of nearly 35-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh’s body and shifted it to AIIMS, Bathinda, amid protests by his family and supporters of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The police have registered two FIRs — one for murder and another for attempt to murder over the attack on the police team — and arrested three persons in connection with Daljit’s death. The post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted.

Heavy police deployment had been made on major roads to prevent protesters from reaching the ongoing protest site of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at Tinkoni, near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence. Police pickets have also been set up in neighbouring districts to prevent mobilisation today.

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Sources said the police had detained some leaders of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) to prevent them from reaching Mansa to participate in the protest today. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and Tarsem Singh, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, are also expected to visit the town.

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The murder FIR has been registered on the statement of Jarnail Singh, father of deceased Daljit Singh from Bhamme Kalan village here, who is a retired junior government employee and currently works as a veterinary pharmacist. According to a police officer, Jarnail Singh named three persons, Mandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh and another Mandeep Singh, all from neighbouring Ramanandi village for the death of his son.

“All three have been arrested, and the car used to dump the body along the roadside on Tuesday has also been recovered,” the officer said.

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Talking to The Tribune, Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said separate FIRs had been registered in connection with Daljit’s death and the attack on the police team. One policeman was injured, while some others sustained minor injuries during the confrontation, he said.

“Three accused named by the deceased’s father have been arrested. We are identifying those involved in the attempt to murder case with the help of video footage,” the SSP said.

He added that around 20-25 protesters had been detained on Tuesday to maintain law and order and subsequently shifted to different locations. “We are now maintaining law and order and are not detaining anyone,” he said. Notably, gangster-turned-politician Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana and a woman activist of the Punjab Students Union were among those detained on Tuesday.

Daljit’s family had alleged that he died after consuming ‘chitta’ (heroin) and demanded action against those supplying drugs. His wife, Paramjit Kaur, had said he had been consuming drugs for a long time but had given up the habit around three weeks ago. She said he had left home on his motorcycle on Tuesday morning and was answering her calls until around 9.55 am, after which his body was allegedly dumped by people travelling in a car. His motorcycle is yet to be traced, she had said.

The police, however, maintained that the circumstances indicated murder and said the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem examination.

The incident triggered protests after Daljit’s family and supporters of Jhota attempted to take the body from Bhamme Kalan village to the protest site in Mansa. The police stopped the procession at Ramdittewala Chowk in Mansa town, leading to a clash and the detention of several protesters, including women. Some protesters alleged police high-handedness during the operation, as the turbans of some protesters were also removed when they were forcibly bundled into the police vehicles.

The action committee formed to seek justice in Jhota’s murder condemned the police action and demanded that Daljit’s body be handed over to his family. The committee also questioned the government’s efforts to curb drug abuse, saying deaths linked to drugs continued despite heavy police deployment.

Meanwhile, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has called for protests outside police stations across Punjab on Wednesday against the alleged police high-handedness in Mansa. The union has demanded that Daljit’s body be handed over to his parents immediately.

All opposition parties have condemned the state government over the incident.

The fresh tension has added to the unease in Mansa, where an agitation over Jhota’s killing has been continuing for the past 14 days near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence. Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, which was streamed live on Facebook, triggered widespread protests.

The continuing unrest has also affected local residents and businesses during the festive season. Some residents have demanded the temporary closure of schools amid the tense situation.

Mansa town remained peaceful on Wednesday morning, but tension persisted.