Mansa girl gets fourth rank in HCS exam

Twenty-four-year-old Mansa girl, Creamy, has secured the fourth rank in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) examination, bringing laurels to her family and hometown.

Creamy attributed the achievement to hard work and her family’s support. “I worked consistently for three years to prepare for the examination, studying six to seven hours daily. My family stood by me throughout the journey and provided me with all the support I needed,” she said.

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She added, “I have appeared for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examination too, and the result is awaited. This was my first attempt at a civil services examination.”