Mansa jail superintendent suspended

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 3

The Jail Department has suspended Mansa jail superintendent Arvinder Pal Singh Bhatti for negligence of duty after an investigation.

Deputy Superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar has been made the Superintendent and during the suspension period, Arvinderpal has been asked to remain present at the headquarters in Chandigarh.

Earlier, the Prisons Department had suspended six officials, including two assistant superintendents and four jail warders of the Mansa jail, for allegedly ‘supplying drugs’ to inmates.

