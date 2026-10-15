Mansa on boil over activist’s murder; accused held, mob torches his shop

Tension escalated in Mansa on Wednesday following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. A mob vandalised and set fire to the chemist shop where he was shot dead on Tuesday, the district administration demolished a part of the accused’s house, and protesters defied restrictions to reach protest sites.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder, including the main suspect, chemist shop owner Ashwani Kumar, who was apprehended in Rajasthan late Tuesday night along with the pistol allegedly used in the crime.

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Markets, several educational institutions and most filling stations remained shut amid widespread anger and demands for justice. Protesters have also called for a Punjab bandh on Thursday, with opposition political parties and various organisations extending support.

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The situation remained tense near the main railway crossing where Jhota was shot dead during a confrontation with Ashwani Kumar over the alleged sale of intoxicating substances. The incident was live-streamed by Jhota on his Facebook page.

A mob, including some Nihangs, allegedly attacked Ashwani’s shop with iron rods, sticks, swords and pelted it with stones before an earthmoving machine was used to demolish it. The shop was subsequently set on fire. The flames were later brought under control. A minor clash between some enraged protesters and police personnel was also reported.

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Later, the police claimed that the demolition had been carried out by the civil administration, a claim also made by AAP in a social media post. “The illegal portion of the shop was to be demolished by the administration, but it went ahead,” said a senior police officer. The demolition, however, has raised questions over the preservation of the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the district administration demolished the front portion of Ashwani’s house in Veer Nagar. The police said the action was linked to an earlier complaint regarding alleged illegal construction. Some Nihangs reportedly entered the accused’s house and vandalised it. During the demolition of the shop, some people displayed some banned capsules allegedly recovered from the premises.

Later, the enraged public gathered outside a residential colony, claiming that the main accused owned a house there as well, and demanded its demolition, while stating that the partially demolished house was an older property.

Despite police barricades and restrictions, a large number of people and politicians reached Mansa to join the protests.

The protests continued at two locations — Tinkoni Chowk on the Barnala-Sirsa road near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence and outside the Civil Hospital, where Jhota’s body remained pending a postmortem examination. The hospital complex has been turned into a police fortress.

Protesters alleged that police personnel were detaining supporters and preventing some political leaders from entering the town. Leaders of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) also claimed that some of their members had been detained early in the morning.

Special DGP Praveen Kumar Sinha was camping in Mansa amid heightened security. Protesters also tore down posters and hoardings of various political parties and removed some road barricades.

Meanwhile, the police registered an FIR on a statement of Jhota’s father, ex-serviceman Bhim Singh. The complaint alleged that Ashwani, his two associates and another person who was speaking to him over the phone had conspired to kill Jhota.

Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh said two accused had been arrested. Ashwani was apprehended in Rajasthan late Tuesday night along with the pistol allegedly used in the crime. The second arrested accused had allegedly helped him flee after the shooting.

According to Bhim’s complaint, he was at the district courts when he heard gunshots and learnt that his son had been shot. “I saw my son drenched in blood moving towards a shoe store. Ashwani had a pistol in his hand, and some other persons were accompanying him. Ashwani opened fire at my son in front of me,” he alleged. Four people were injured in the firing, including Jhota’s associate Kulwinder Singh Sukhi.

Earlier in the day, Bhim alleged that his son’s killing was part of a conspiracy and questioned how Ashwani, who allegedly faced criminal cases, had obtained a weapon licence, while Jhota had not been granted one. He also alleged in his complaint that his son had earned the ire of certain politicians, government officials and drug department officials because of his anti-drug campaign.

“I will not hold talks with the police or the government without the participation of the protest committee,” he said, demanding compensation for those injured in the firing. He added that he would sell his two-acre land if the administration failed to compensate them. The family has sought a postmortem examination by a panel of doctors from the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The body remained at the Civil Hospital pending the examination.

The DIG said action would be taken against the DSP and woman Inspector named by the family if the investigation revealed adverse findings.

Jhota, known as “Baba Boxer” during his college days in Jalandhar, had competed at the national level before overcoming drug addiction and launching a campaign against substance abuse.

He is survived by his wife, Manjeet Kaur, a teacher, two sons, aged nine and six, and elderly parents.

* Pargat courts controversy

During his public address, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh questioned the demolition of the residence of the main accused, saying, “I have come to know that they are going to demolish the house or shop (of the accused). Is this the law of any country?” However, the gathering immediately objected and staged a symbolic protest. Later, Jhota’s father appealed to the public to allow everyone to speak.