Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 23

In the wake of rising cybercrime incidents, the Mansa police have established a 24-hour cyber help desk.

Mansa SSP Deepak Pareek said, “With advancement of technology, there has been an increase in number of cybercrime incidents. Some of the most common online frauds include misuse of OTP, platforms of OLX, Paytm/Google Pay and cyber stalking.”

“In many cases, immediate reporting of fraud helps in getting money back by blocking the accounts of criminals. We have started a cybercrime help desk. One can can drop a complaint at the help desk window at any time. Complaints can also be sent on ssp.mansa@nic.in,” said the SSP. —