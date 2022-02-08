Mansa residents miffed as strays cattle menace missing from party manifestos

Tribune News Service

Mansa, February 7

The residents of Mansa have voiced their concern over political parties and their candidates not talking about providing a permanent solution to stray cattle menace.

Irked residents said other than disrupting daily life, stray cattle have claimed numerous lives. Earlier, locals had started a protest against the administration and the government over the issue, which later spread to other parts of the state.

A committee comprising activists and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was formed to get rid of strays.

Gurlabh Singh Mahal, a member of the committee, said, “Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had announced that stray cattle menace will be resolved within three months. He had sent Cabinet minister Gurpreet Kangar to Mansa to talk to the residents. After that we called off our indefinite stir. Now, more than two years have passed, and no solution is in sight.”

Another resident said, “No political party has mentioned about stray cattle menace in their manifesto. Candidates are not even discussing one of the major issues.”

Mahal said, “AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann, legislators Aman Arora and principal Budh Ram had participated in a candlelight march organised for people who died in accidents due to stray cattle. Now, as voting is around the corner, nobody has shared any roadmap to provide the solution. Similarly, SAD, SSM and BJP, have maintained silence on this matter.”

He added that every year many people lose their lives, but no political party was keen to address the issue.