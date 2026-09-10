Mansa SAD leader’s Rs 12-cr assets frozen in drug case

The Mansa police have pasted a notice outside the residence of an SAD leader and former Truck Union president Malkit Singh, stating that his properties worth over Rs 12.35 crore have been frozen in connection with a drug trafficking case.

Mansa DSP Harjinder Singh Gill said the action was taken as part of the state government’s ongoing campaign against drugs. The DSP said 500 gm of heroin was recovered from Malkit Singh’s son Kulwinderjit Singh, following which a case was registered at the Mansa City-1 police station.

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He added that three cases were registered against Kulwinderjit Singh, while 17 cases were registered against Malkit. One case was also registered against Malkit's another son, Maninderjit Singh, he said.

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Malkit’s wife, Sarabjit Kaur however said the cases were politically motivated and her husband had been acquitted in the cases. She said the family would move court against the police action.