Mansa sewa kendras have lowest pendency

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur on Monday claimed that the district had secured the top position in the state with the lowest pendency of applications at Sewa Kendras.
The DC said 1,63,109 applications were received through the Punjab e-Seva portal in the district from December 22 last year to December 21 this year. “Of these, 1,58,478 applications have been disposed of within the stipulated time, while 3,821 are under process and 810 sent back due to various reasons,” she claimed.
