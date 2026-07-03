Mansa woman ‘kills’ 3 children; dies by suicide

A 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her three children before ending her own life at her residence in Nidhan Singh Nagar on Thursday evening.

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The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kaur, her daughters Khushpreet Kaur (12) and Samandeep Kaur (7) and her two-year-old son Vishwash Singh. All four were declared dead at the local Civil Hospital.

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The police said the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while the children were found dead on a bed with injury marks on their necks.

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Roshan, a relative, said he saw Sandeep hanging and the children lying dead when he entered the house.

A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information and began investigations. Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said, “Preliminary investigation suggests the woman killed her children before taking her own life. Police teams are examining the circumstances and possible reasons.”

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Officials said Sandeep’s husband had died about six months ago. The family had moved into a rented house two months ago. The incident has sent shockwaves through the town.