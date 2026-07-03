DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Mansa woman ‘kills’ 3 children; dies by suicide

Mansa woman ‘kills’ 3 children; dies by suicide

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her three children before ending her own life at her residence in Nidhan Singh Nagar on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kaur, her daughters Khushpreet Kaur (12) and Samandeep Kaur (7) and her two-year-old son Vishwash Singh. All four were declared dead at the local Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

The police said the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while the children were found dead on a bed with injury marks on their necks.

Advertisement

Roshan, a relative, said he saw Sandeep hanging and the children lying dead when he entered the house.

A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information and began investigations. Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said, “Preliminary investigation suggests the woman killed her children before taking her own life. Police teams are examining the circumstances and possible reasons.”

Advertisement

Officials said Sandeep’s husband had died about six months ago. The family had moved into a rented house two months ago. The incident has sent shockwaves through the town.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts