Mansa youth dies of overdose, 4 booked

Tribune News Service

Mansa, March 14

A youth reportedly died due to drug overdose at Joga town in Mansa district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Mansa. The police have registered a case against four persons, including a woman, in this regard.

After the death, family members kept the youth’s body at Barnala Road and staged a protest for hours. They claimed that drugs were being sold openly in this area, but the police were not able to catch the peddlers. They said many youths had died in the area due to the consumption of ‘chitta’.

During the protest, the deceased’s wife Jaspreet Kaur said some people of this area were selling drugs openly. She said Ravi had gone to sell wheat yesterday, but today his body was found.

She alleged that some youths, who used to sell drugs in the village, were responsible for his death.

Inspector Gurmail Singh of the Joga police station said on the statement of Jaspreet Kaur, the police had registered a case against Gurjit Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Manjit Kaur and Ghukka Singh of Joga on the charge of selling drugs.

SHO Sukhjinder Singh said all the accused would be arrested soon.

DSP Sanjeev Goyal, who reached the protest spot, assured the victim’s family and villagers that strict action would be taken against the suspects.

