Many AAP leaders ready to join Congress, says Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Close on the heels of strong opposition from within the party on an alliance with AAP, PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today said some MLAs and other AAP leaders were keen to join the Congress as they were feeling disgruntled in their party.

Speaking after former AAP Youth president Gurtej Singh Pannu joined the Congress, Warring said the bubble of AAP being a democratic party had burst and their leaders were looking up to the Congress.

Commenting on flip-flop by the AAP government, Warring said, “First, it took back the decision of holding panchayat elections, now it has withdrawn notification for zila parishad elections. This reflects the incompetency of the government.”

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said sentiments of the Punjab Congress cadre were in favour of contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024 without an alliance with AAP.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress