‘Many faces could be unmasked’: Punjab Assembly sees political storm over ‘breath analyser’ remarks

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha’s special session on International Labour Day began with tributes to prominent personalities and the participation of labour union representatives.

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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip through Chief Whip Baljinder Kaur, making attendance mandatory for all 94 MLAs as the government prepared to move a confidence motion to demonstrate its majority in the House.

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However, the session soon shifted focus to political confrontation.

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Tensions escalated when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann briefly stood up to leave the House during a debate, prompting objection from Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who accused him of walking out during a crucial discussion. Mann responded by returning to his seat and engaging in a sharp exchange, with treasury bench members quickly rallying in his support.

The situation intensified further when Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa intervened, alleging that a serious issue had been raised and suggesting that a breathalyzer test be conducted to assess the condition of leaders attending the Assembly. His remarks triggered uproar across the House.

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Ahead of this, BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar had posted on X, stating that while Assembly sessions are important, special sessions are even more significant, and controversially remarked that if breathalyzer tests were conducted on leaders entering the House, “many faces could be unmasked.”

ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦਾ ਆਮ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਵੀ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਜਦੋਂ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਹੋਵੇ ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਮਹੱਤਵ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਵਧ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਲੀਡਰ ਕਿਸ ਦਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਇਹ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਜੇਕਰ Breathalyzer ਟੈਸਟ ਕਰਾ ਲਿਆ ਜਾਵੇ ਤਾਂ ਕਈ ਚਿਹਰੇ ਬੇਨਕਾਬ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) May 1, 2026

The Speaker intervened repeatedly to restore order as both sides exchanged heated remarks, reflecting the increasingly charged political atmosphere inside the Assembly during the ongoing session.

After Jakhar, Vijay Sampla said: "It is shocking to learn that the CM came drunk to the state assembly on the Labour Day."