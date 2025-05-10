Many Ferozepur villagers stay put to help armed forces

As several families in border villages of Ferozepur moved to safer places, many residents said they would stay back to help the armed forces that had launched a counter-offensive following Pakistan’s attempt to hit Indian areas a day before.

Several residents of villages located along the International Border with Pakistan here had moved to safer places as the border tensions escalated between the two countries.

Recalling the brunt of the 1965 and 1971 Wars with the neighbouring country, many said they would help the armed forces “till their last breath”.

Advertisement

“This time, they (Pakistanis) should be totally decimated,” said Gurbhej Singh, a farmer and resident of Lakha Singh Wala village. “What to talk about youngsters, even children are not scared,” said Balkar Singh, another villager resident.

Surjeet Singh, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Basti Ram Lal, echoed similar sentiments.

Advertisement

“The morale of villagers is very high. We are ready for everything. Just give us a call, we’ll vacate our land for the Army and even join them, if needed” he said.

Surjeet Singh said residents of nearby villages, including Khan Ke, Navan Jamsher and Bhane Wala had also resolved to stay back and support the soldiers.

Admn allays fears

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Ranbir Bhullar, along with DSP Sukhwinder Singh and SDM Gurmit Singh, visited several villages and assured residents that the administration was standing firmly with them.

“I’ve told the villagers not to panic. The BSF and the Army are with us, and the administration will extend all possible help,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma too held a meeting with Civil Defence Committee members and volunteers, urging them to remain alert.

The District Red Cross held discussions with local NGOs.