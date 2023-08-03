Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 2

Schools in the Lohian block, where the recent floods wreaked havoc, had already been in dire need of repairs to their poor infrastructure.

Before the deluge, some teachers had written to the Education Department about the maintenance and repair work their schools needed. They had demanded the repair of buildings, rooms, leaking roofs and toilets, but to no avail. The floods only worsened the condition of these schools.

Not given grants For the staff, ensuring students’ safety is a priority. Despite requests, the schools are not given grants for some or the other reason, thus the condition of these institutes remains the same. —A source

Schools that had been in a poor condition even before the floods include Government Primary Schools at Janian Chahal, Jalalpur Khurd, Chak Mandala, Mundi Chohlian and Mundi Shehrian, among others.

Two rooms and toilets at the school in Jalalpur Khurd were not fit for use before the floods, too. As many as 43 students of seven classes (pre-primary and classes I to V) sit in just two rooms there. The situation is same in the Janian Chahal school, with cement falling off the leaking roofs, unsafe toilets and much more. The deluge worsened the condition of this institution as well.

In the school at Mundi Shehrian, one side of the boundary wall fell when the floods hit the state in 2019. Since then, the classes have been held without no repair to the wall.

Stagnating water in a room due to the leaking roof and the poor condition of toilets at GPS Jalalpur Khurd are other instances of poor infrastructure at these schools prior to the floods. This school has a strength of around 80 students, and they are forced to attend classes in such poor environment.

“For the staff, ensuring students’ safety is a priority. Even afters request to the higher authorities, the schools are not given grants for some reason or the other. Thus the condition remains the same,” a source from the Education Department said.

An official from the Education Department said that it’s convenient to blame the floods for the bad condition of the infrastructure at these schools, but the reality is that these were already in a bad shape.

Deputy District Education Officer Munish said, “Grants will be issued to the schools that have suffered losses. No such school will be left out.”