Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 1

A gas leak was reported in an oxygen manufacturing factory in Giaspura area of ​​Ludhiana early Tuesday morning.

Many people who worked in the factory and in the adjacent factory fainted after the mishap.

Five people have been admitted to civil hospital for treatment. As per reports, the leak occurred when gas was being transferred from the tanker truck to the tanker of the factory.

More details are awaited.