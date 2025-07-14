Marathon runner Fauja Singh died in a road accident in Jalandhar district on Monday.

He was 114.

He was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 3.30 pm while he was crossing the road at his native Beas village near Adampur.

His family said he was out for a walk on the national highway near his house when he was hit by the vehicle. The vehicle owner sped off after hitting him. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Despite his age, he kept good health and used to walk around with a stick. He used to attend every marathon event in the city. Though he no longer ran, he would cheer up the athletes and flag off the races.

Considered the oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh started running at the age of 89 when his wife and son died in an accident. He took to running to fight loneliness and depression. He eventually ran in 18 marathons starting in London in 2000. After his last three marathons -- Toronto in 2011, London in 2012 and Hong Kong in 2013 -- he retired.

Despite continuing to take part in marathons till he was 102, he could not feature in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest marathon runner as there was no document to validate his date of birth.

A lean, tall, simple, vegetarian man, he also featured in the PETA campaigns. He was also the Adidas poster boy in their campaign ‘Impossible is Nothing’.

As a British Sikh, he ran in several charity events raising funds for the care of pre-mature babies, welfare of Sikh community and other causes.

Leaders from across parties, including Congress’s Pargat Singh and BJP’s Iqbal Singh Lalpur condoled his demise, terming him an inspiration for the youth.