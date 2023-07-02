March foiled, contract staff clash with cops in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 1

There was tension near Khurana village on Saturday when members of the 8736 Contractual Employees Union along with activists of other outfits tried to march towards the local residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to protest for regularisation of their services. The police stopped them from blocking the National Highway (NH). The protesters and the police personnel were injured when both sides pushed each other.

“The AAP government had promised to regularise our services. Now, the government has given only one hike in salary. We are demanding regularisation our services,” alleged Vikas Vadhera, union press secretary.

“The cops have detained our members at different police stations without any of their faults. We are waiting for their release. Some protesters have suffered injuries,” said Manpreet Singh Moga, a union leader.

“There was no lathicharge as the police only stopped protesters while they were marching towards the NH. In the melee, both sides pushed each other. We have released all union members who were detained,” said Surendra Lamba, SSP, Sangrur.