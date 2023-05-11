Marginal farmers not getting power subsidy, say officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The average annual subsidy on free power to farmers increased by Rs 15,000 per connection from 2017 to 2023. In 2016-17, farmers in the state were getting an average annual electricity subsidy of Rs 38,446 per connection, which is now an average of Rs 53,984 per connection.

Official sources in the state Power Department say, “An assessment has revealed that the power subsidy given to farmers is not uniform throughout the state. Small and marginal farmers, who do not have a motor-operated tubewell, are not getting subsidy. But farmers with large holdings are getting subsidy.”

Sources say, “This assessment has shown that farmers in Barnala get the highest average power subsidy of Rs 89,556 per connection while their counterparts in Muktsar are getting the lowest annual electricity subsidy of Rs 21,324 per connection.”

At present, there are 13.91 lakh tubewell connections in Punjab. In 2016-17, there were 13.52 lakh tubewell connections. It is presumed that farmers in the state are getting Rs 7,685 per acre electricity subsidy annually.

The Punjab Government started giving free electricity to farm motors from 1997. From 1997 to 2022-23, the state government has given Rs 1,14,905 crore electricity subsidy to farmers. At present, the power tariff for agricultural motor is Rs 5.66 per unit.