Marginal farmers to field their own candidate in Sangrur constituency

Malerkotla, May 11

Having failed to receive desired response over their issues from either of political parties fielding their candidates for Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, vegetable growers and small farmers associated with Farmers Federation of Malerkotla constituency segment have announced to launch their leader Mehmood Akhtar Shad as an Independent candidate.

Better prices for vegetables on pattern off MSP, establishment of medium scale food processing units in the region and export of vegetables, interest free loans for purchasing inputs, adequate compensation to lessee instead of landlord in case of crop failure due to weather adversaries or natural calamities, issuance of J forms by commission agents, besides better healthcare and education facilities near their localities, were cited as major issues which had remained unresolved by successive governments in the Centre and the state.

Claiming to have resigned from his parent organisation Aam Aadmi Party, Shad asserted that he would file his nomination at the office of Returning Officer at Sangrur on Monday.

“Having failed to get justice for over 5,000 families of small farmers and vegetable growers from successive governments, I had started working for strengthening of AAP under leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over ten years ago but to my utter disappointment, local leaders did not let my dream to see poor vegetable growers smiling, come true,” he said. Decision to contest election was taken after failing to receive a positive response from the Punjab Government, said Shad.

