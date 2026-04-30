Markfed refuses supplies to anganwadis over quality row

Amid allegations of compromised child nutrition, the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (Markfed) has decided to withdraw from the procurement and supply of food items to anganwadis.

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Markfed had been supplying fun pops, khichdi premix and sweet and salty dalia premixes to anganwadis on behalf of the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development (SSWCD), which runs the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), a flagship programme of the Central government to ensure adequate nutrition to infants, adolescent girls, pregnant and nursing mothers.

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The decision to return the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) to the SSWCD was taken unanimously by Markfed’s top officials last week.

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According to a letter issued by the Managing Director to the Principal Secretary, SSWCD, on April 24, Markfed will not proceed with ongoing tenders under the SNP, and all bids will be closed as per rules.

The move follows criticism over the quality of food supplied to around 26,600 anganwadis, particularly panjiri. Since Markfed was assigned the task of sourcing panjiri from private contractors, there have been allegations of substandard quality, including the use of palm oil instead of desi ghee besides reports of adulteration.

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Opposition parties have also raised concerns over alleged financial irregularities in contract allocation. Earlier, Milkfed supplied panjiri to beneficiaries, including infants, pregnant women and lactating mothers. The supply was discontinued before Markfed took it over.

Markfed officials maintain that procurement was conducted through a transparent and legally compliant process, with no sample reportedly failing quality checks. However, the letter states that the programme diverted significant resources from Markfed’s core functions such as procurement, storage and agri-marketing.