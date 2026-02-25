DT
Home / Punjab / ‘Marriage hall or environment?’: CJ Nagu questions developer seeking tree-felling permission

‘Marriage hall or environment?’: CJ Nagu questions developer seeking tree-felling permission

The application requests modification of the court’s order staying the cutting of trees across Punjab without the court’s permission

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:06 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File Photo
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday weighed a developer’s financial urgency against an ongoing statewide curb on tree-felling by asking pointedly: “What is more important — a marriage hall or environment?”

The query by the Bench headed by Chief Justice Nagu came as the developer sought permission to fell 67 trees. The application requested modification of the court’s December 24, 2025, order staying the cutting of trees across Punjab without the court’s permission.

The developer’s counsel told the Bench that permission to fell 67 trees had already been secured for constructing the marriage hall and that Rs 7 lakh had been deposited under an afforestation scheme before the passing of the blanket stay order.

“This is an application for modification of order dated December 24, 2025, by which the court was pleased to stay cutting of all trees in the State of Punjab. In the present case, however, the petitioner had obtained permission and even deposited the requisite fee as per the afforestation scheme… to the tune of almost Rs 7 lakhs prior to the passing of the order.”

The counsel stressed the urgency by stating the trees were “sought to be cut, 67 trees in total for construction of a marriage hall,” adding that the inauguration was scheduled for February 28.

“I’ve already availed a loan of more than Rs 2 crores for the construction. As per the terms of the sanction letter, I am supposed to start my business operations on February 28,” the counsel submitted.

As the counsel pressed for urgent listing of the modification plea, the Bench responded: “You have to decide, you have to tell us — which is more important?”

The petitioner’s counsel further argued that the unit was registered as an MSME and that failing to commence operations on the stipulated date could result in financial consequences.

“My source of revenue generation would be cut and my account would be declared as NPA in case I do not start my business operations… I have to start… as per the sanction letter I am required to commence my business operations on February 28, 2026,” he submitted.

Seeking an urgent hearing before February 28, the counsel pleaded that the matter be taken up the following day. The matter is yet to be listed for further hearing.

