Martyr's statue unveiled in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October, 4

Prof Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, today unveiled a life-sized statue of the great martyr at the Shaheed Chowk here. The chowk has been renovated with the help of Panchkula-based Shaheed Bhagat Singh Samajik Manch.

The 6.6-ft tall statue has been installed in place of the marble-statue of the martyr that was initially installed by the council of Abohar labour unions and was unveiled by MP Prakashveer Shastri on March 23, 1969.

As the 53-year-old statue got slightly damaged, Manch convener Bharat Hiteshi of Abohar took on the responsibility of repairing the chowk and installing the statue.

Hundreds of people present at the event shouted “Inquilab Zindabad”, the slogan that was coined by Urdu poet and freedom fighter Maulana Hasrat Mohini in 1921 and was popularised by Bhagat Singh.

Later, at a function held at the Arorvansh Dharamshala near the chowk, Zirakpur-based historian Prof MM Juneja spoke about the life and ideals of Bhagat Singh.

Prof Jagmohan Singh, besides exhorting the people to understand the philosophy of the Shaheed-e-azam and his fellow freedom fighters, appreciated the untiring efforts made by local MLA Sandeep Jakhar and his team in improving Abohar’s ranking in the national Swachhta Survekshan.

#abohar #Panchkula