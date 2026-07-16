Panic gripped the main bazaar area in Zira after two masked motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly opened fire outside a cloth merchant’s shop in an incident which took place on Thursday afternoon.

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As per information, the bullet struck the glass frontage of the shop.

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However, no one was injured and there was no other reported loss in the incident.

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Shop owner Brij Lal said he had no enmity with anyone and never received any threat. The motive behind the firing remains unclear.

Senior police officials, including Zira DSP Jaspal Singh, rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

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Police teams inspected the area and launched an investigation.

The DSP said efforts were under way to identify the accused and that the CCTV footage from nearby locations was being examined. He said further action will be taken based on the findings.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on June1, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants had killed a shopkeeper identified as Gurcharan Singh Gaba in the same town.

Moreover, on June 14, in an incident which took place at Kamalgarh Kalan village in Zira, two motorcycle-borne assailants had opened fire at a house, leaving members of the family terrified.